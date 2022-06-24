Wajackoyah’s party rewards Omar Lali with beach boys job

Omar Lali, at the Milimani Law Courts on November 11, 2021 during the inquiry into the death of Tecra Muigai. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

George Wajackoya’s Roots Party has appointed Omar Lali as the political outfit’s coordinator of Beach Boys Association countrywide.

The announcement of Lali’s appointment was made by the party’s presidential running mate Justina Wamae, who said Mr Lali will bring onboard the beach boys votes.

“Beach boys spur up the tourism economy as they are guides offering lengthy tours of the coastline and the marine parks. Others sell African souvenirs such as khangas, Maasai sandals and beadwork. Some of these traders display their wares along the sandy stretch,” Ms Wamae said, adding that the party is now exploring a strategic partnership with the beach boys.

Lali rose prominence in April 2020 after he was linked to the mysterious death of Tecra Muigai, a daughter to the proprietors of Keroche Breweries.

The deceased is said to have fallen off the staircase and injured herself at the Jaha Guest House in Malindi within Kilifi County on April 24, 2020 where she was living with his much older boyfriend Lali.

Lali, who was subsequently arrested as a person of interest, would later recount how on the fateful day, while sleeping on a coach, he heard a bang only to wake up to the sight of an unconscious Tecra lying on the floor with blood oozing from her ear.

However, three doctors testified that Tecra died of severe head injuries caused by a blunt object and not a fall.

During the court proceedings, Tecra’ mother and Keroche CEO, Tabitha Karanja, said her daughter had transferred more than Sh2 million into Lali’s accounts in a span of eight months.

Nonetheless, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) dropped the murder charges against Lali over lack of evidence, choosing instead to pursue an open examination as “the best option.”

“There was no evidence to sustain a murder charge against Lamu boat operator who had been accused of murdering Tecra Muigai,” the DPP said after reviewing the evidence collected by the police.

Lali would later on strip up fresh controversy after supposedly getting into a new relationship with another good-looking young lady. Koko Kamillah Pitrola would then come out publicly to state that Lali was an old friend of hers.