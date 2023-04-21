Wakadinali, Boutross, Wangechi to thrill fans at latest edition of Tusker Fest in Nairobi





Fresh from thrilling their fans in Meru, the Wakadinali trio will be in Nairobi this weekend for a performance at the fourth edition of Tusker Fest by Kenya Breweries Limited’s flagship brand at the Quiver Lounge, on the Thika Superhighway.

The event will also bring together a wide range of performances of talented acts on the Kenyan music scene, including Ndovu Kuu, Boutross, Mutoriah, Wangechi, Heavyweight, DJ Grauchi, and MC Head Boy.

The past three events have seen Tusker Fest living up to its billing as a celebration of Kenya’s vibrant and diverse culture ranging from music, food, and creativity featuring some of the country’s most exciting artists, DJs, and MCs, alongside various alumni from last year’s Tusker Nexters Talent Search.

According to Tusker brand manager Catherine Twesigye said, Tusker Fest is all about celebrating the rich musical talent and creativity that Kenya has to offer, and they are thrilled to bring the event to Kenyans.”

She adds that this weekend’s Tusker Fest in Nairobi promises to be another unmissable event, with a diverse and talented line-up of performers set to rock the stage.

“We are happy that we have seen Tusker Fest do exactly what we set out to do as a celebration of Kenyan music and culture. As always, we are thrilled to be bringing this experience to our consumers and are grateful to everyone who came out to support the event and celebrate with us in Kisumu, Meru, and Eldoret,” said Ms Twesigye.

Throughout April, Tusker Fest has also seen the added benefit of supporting the local economy, with vendors, transport operators, and other adjacent activities registering increased business operations due to crowds of festival goers thronging previous Tusker Fest venues in Meru, Kisumu, and Eldoret.

