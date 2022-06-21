Wakadinali, DJ Pierre Makena light up Smirnoff meet





Thousands of revellers were recently served with the ultimate entertainment at the mega festival dubbed Unleash Your Edge Fiesta head at the Impala grounds in Nairobi.

The event, organised by Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) through its Smirnoff range of Ready to Drink (RTD) brands, commenced at 2pm till late consisting a lineup of up of some of best musicians, deejays and fashion creatives, who all came spot- on in line to showcase their edginess, with the event’s aim.

Unleash Your Edge is Smirnoff’s way of celebrating people and their edginess, through entertainment events, while letting Smirnoff RTD consumers to discover the alternative to ordinary by creating flavor drinking experiences that is effortless, yet mischievous and distinctive.

The attendees was asked to purchase a 6 pack of Smirnoff Ice Black, and Smirnoff ice guarana in exchange for an entry ticket.

Among the performances that excited the crowd are by Wakadinali performing their Geri Inengi song.

Other performances were by Chris Kaiga, Gudahman, DJ Perez, DJ Armani, Gudahman, K the DJ, Kaneda, Suraj&Euggy, Art in motion, DJ Pierre Makena, Richie sax &Jazzique Band.

The event seeks to give the consumers a platform to unleash their free spirit through Music, art and Fashion.