Wamatangi: MCAs have pocketed money from my opponents to impeach me

Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi now claims plans by the Members of the County Assembly (MCA) to impeach him have been instigated by his opponents.

Earlier this week, the ward legislators held demonstrations at the county headquarters in Kiambu town threatening to impeach Governor Wamatangi .

They claimed the governor “does not give us an audience, he is arrogant and no development projects are on course.”

Dr Wamatangi, however, has responded to the claims saying the MCAs have “been paid to tarnish his name.”

“My opponents are working hard; they are using the county assembly members to tarnish my name. They are paid as little as Sh1, 500 per day to achieve the mission,” Wamatangi said.

In regards to development, Wamatangi said development projects in his county are underway, adding that all due procedures have been followed, particularly in procurement.

“For instance, I am employing workers in case an opportunity arises. And one must be qualified for the position,” he said.

Mr Wamatangi alluded that since most of the MCAs are serving their first term, they barely understand legal processes followed while discharging devolved functions.

“Majority of them are new, and do not understand how county governments work,” he said.

Mr Wamatangi served as the first Kiambu County senator, a seat he retained in the 2017 General Election.

During last year’s General Election, he was elected governor on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

