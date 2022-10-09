Wangui Ngirici, Kipchumba Murkomen mourn William Chepkut

Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut (center) after being conferred with a Masters degree during the Kenyatta University 46th graduation ceremony. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO

Transport Cabinet Secretary nominee Kipchumba Murkomen and ex-Kirinyaga Women Representative Wangui Ngirici have reminisced their last moments with fallen ex-lawmaker William Chepkut.

Chepkut died suddenly at a Nairobi hospital where he had been rushed to after collapsing at his home.

The cause of his death is yet to be revealed.

Last night in the company of friends and former colleagues I met the Late Hon. William Chepkut immediate former MP ainabkoi. It’s like he was saying goodbye. As usual he was jovial and in a great mood.

He served his contituents wit love and humility.

We shall truly miss him pic.twitter.com/Gj17hhobHG — Wangui Ngirici (@WanguiNgirici) October 8, 2022

A message on his official Twitter handle indicates the deceased politician battled kidney disease for a very long time and persevered through it all.

Last evening I met Hon. William Chepkut in the company of his friends. He was in a very jovial mood. In his characteristic manner he showered me with many praises using all the superlatives in the book. William was a very lovely guy. Extremely connected… pic.twitter.com/x211hElBPV — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) October 8, 2022

The former lawmaker lost to Samwel Chepkonga in the August 2022 polls.

He’d served Ainakboi constituency from 2017 to 2022 as an Independent candidate.