Wanjigi now wants Chebukati summoned in presidential stand-off





Jimi Wanjigi wants Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati summoned for cross-examination to the Dispute Resolution Committee in a petition which he is seeking to be cleared to contest for the presidency in the August 2022 polls.

The prominent businessman urged the committee to compel Chebukati to appear before it and set records straight on why he denied him a chance to vie for the country’s top seat.

“I urge this tribunal to summon Chebukati for refusing to accept my clients’ academic papers on grounds that he has no valid degree,” said lawyer Willis Otieno, who is representing Wanjigi.

However, the IEBC’s legal team opposed the application saying they are not aware of any formal summons to that effect.

And in a related development, the committee has discharged Daystar University from the proceedings following an application by lawyer Paul Lilan.

“Daystar University has sworn affidavit answering all the issues in question and can only participate in this procedure if they are a party, ” Said Lilan.

“Institution of higher learning should be protected from this kind of proceedings they play no role in the clearance of candidates participating in the general elections.”

Wanjigi is challenging the decision by Chebukati to deny him clearance to run for the presidency.