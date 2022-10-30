Wanjiru Njiru: My husband’s enemies are my enemies





YouTuber Wanjiru Njiru has in a candid conversation with content creator Eli Mwenda shared details of her loyalty to her husband Ben Cyco.

Speaking during their latest episode on the Joyride Podcast, Wanjiru opened up about the qualities she believes her husband loves the most about her, including loyalty and commitment to their marriage.

She went further to disclose that her loyalty to Ben drives her to consider his enemies as her enemies, and even when Ben reconciles with his enemies, she still holds a grudge.

“I am very loyal and committed to this relationship and Ben appreciates that. I am so loyal, Ben’s enemies are my enemies. He has to tell me when he fixes things with these guys because if he doesn’t, I still have beef,” said Wanjiru.

Joining in on the conversation, Ben went on to say that he sometimes intentionally avoids telling her when he has beef with someone because he knows she will be against them yet for him it’s easy to fix things and move on, unlike Wanjiru.

“Sometimes I don’t have to tell her some of the beefs I am carrying because that person will become an enemy for life. For me, I can beef with people and then fix things and I let it go. Wanjiru won’t let it go,” said Ben.

Earlier this year, Ben opened up on how his friends were against him marrying Wanjiru and didn’t support their union because according to them, they expected him to marry a ‘saved’ lady.

Ben confessed to Wanjiru’s dress code playing a major factor in Cyco’s friends being against their relationship.

“When I started hitting on Wanjiru I mentioned it to my friends and most of them were from church. They were against me marrying her. They were like, ‘Is she saved? Are you sure?’ I decided to give this ‘Jezebel’ a chance but she would sometimes choma picha by showing up wearing a mini skirt when meeting my friends,” he said.

The two tied the knot on Saturday, November 27, 2021 in a beautiful ceremony at the Fairview Gardens.

Taking to share the news on their respective social media pages, the two posted captions saying “To forever,” and “Best friends forever”.

Cyco, in a tender tribute to his late sister, added: “We did it Joe.”

Also read: IEBC announces election dates for Elgeyo Marakwet, Kandara, Garissa Township seats

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage shares motherhood experience