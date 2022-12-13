Wanted: Embu man drugs employer then defiles her daughter

The convict had previously pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign country. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

Police officers in Embu West have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly drugged his employer before defiling her daughter.

According to a report filed at Kithimu Police Post, the employee has been identified as Mr Denis Murimi.

The man is reported to have bought the woman soda which after drinking, the woman failed to go past the door of her house.

The incident took place on Friday, December 9, 2022 and the woman only gained consciousness the following day. It is then that her 13-year-old daughter informed her of what had transpired.

According to the police report, the minor said that the suspect took her to a nearby house where he repeatedly defiled her.

The mother rushed the minor to a nearby hospital where she was examined by the doctors who have already prepared a medical report on the same.

Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) visited the scene after the matter was reported to the police by the minor’s mother.

In another case of sexual assault, police in Nairobi are investigating an incident in which a man was arrested for allegedly defiling three minors after booking them into a lodging in Kamkunji.

According to a police report seen by Nairobi News, the suspect, Mr Frankwell Wambugu Waweru, allegedly booked a room at a lodging where he sexually assaulted the three minors all aged 17-years-old.

The police said the man’s cover was blown after the three minors informed a hotel attendant what was going on in the room.

In another incident, three gangsters posing as policemen abducted a couple and raped the woman as the woman’s partner watched in dismay. The incident happened in Kahawa West, Nairobi County.

