Wanted gangster shoots and kills police officer, injures another in Kasarani





A police officer was on Monday night shot dead in Kasarani by a man who police described as a wanted criminal. The shooter, who has been identified as Ibrahim Waweru Wangechi alias Mwarabu Stepa, also died in the shootout.

Another police officers is also reported to have been critically wounded during the incident, which happened in Kamae area, Kahawa West.

According to the police, the officers were conducting an operation found the suspect in his rented house. They are reported to have ordered the suspect to surrender, but instead he drew a gun and opened fire on the officers killing one and wounding the other.

The injured officer, who was shot on his left collar bone, was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), while the body of the slain officer was taken to Kenyatta University Memorial Home.

“The criminal jumped over the perimeter wall and hid in an open septic tank where he continued shooting at the officers who had cordoned the area,” police said in a report.

The officers were forced to call for reinforcement from Kahawa West and Kasarani police station who then managed to shoot dead the assailant.

A Ceska pistol with one live rounds of 9mm and two spent cartridges were recovered from the scene. A homemade gun capable of firing was also recovered from the slain suspect’s house. The suspect’s body was taken to the City Mortuary.

A 20-year-old woman who was found in the suspect’s house was arrested by the police to help with investigations.

In another incident, three suspects were Monday shot dead in two botched robberies in Kayole. A motorcycle that the two were using, a pistol and four bullets, were recovered from the scene.

Police said the two had been robbing pedestrians when an alarm was raised alerting officers on patrol. The suspects were later positively identified at the scene by some of the victims.

In yet another incident, police officers shot and killed an armed suspect in at Kwa Reuben slums in Mukuru. According to the police, the suspect who was in the company of two others, had been robbing residents when an alarm was raised.

Police have said they have intensified their operations in Nairobi to address such cases of insecurity.