Wanted, new DCI boss! Government advertises DCI position

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti during the press briefing on Citizen tv's "Guns Galore investigative piece. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

The government advertised the position of the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) just days after its director Mr George Kinoti resigned.

His exit was announced by President William Ruto on Tuesday while naming his appointees to the cabinet.

Chairperson National Police Service Mr Eliud Kinuthia said the Commission invites applications from suitably qualified persons who wish to be considered for the position of Director of Criminal Investigations.

“Pursuant to section 30 as read together with section 29 and 30 of the NPS Act No.11A of 2011 Revised (2017), the Commission is mandated to recommend to the President persons for appointment as Director of Criminal Investigations,” he said.

The law requires that NPSC recommend to the President persons for appointment as DCI, a role reserved for the Recruitment, Appointment, Confirmation and Welfare Committee that is headed by the Commission’s Vice Chairperson Alice Otwala.

“Subsequently, the commission invites applications from suitably qualified persons who wish to be considered for the position of Director of Criminal Investigations,” the advert placed on the commission’s website reads in part.

Amongst the requirements that a candidate must have include; a degree from a recognized university, knowledge and experience in criminal investigation or policing, at least 10 years of proven experience at the management level of a public institution and a person who meets the requirements of chapter six of the constitution.

They are also required to obtain clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Higher Education Loans Board, Credit Reference Bureau and a Police Clearance Certificate from the DCI.

Applicants have until Thursday next week to send in their applications.

