Wanted: Notorious Dandora dumpsite gang, police launch manhunt





Police in Nairobi has launched a search for a gang of suspected armed robbers who allegedly shot and badly injured a 65-year-old granny at the Dandora dumpsite within Buruburu Sub County.

Ms. Edith Gathoni Kimani is currently fighting for her life at the Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, where she was admitted following the Sunday, October 16, 2022, incident.

Also read: Exclusive: How Alikiba’s efforts to reconcile with his wife hit a brick wall

In a police report seen by this reporter, Mr. Solomon Njoroge reported that gunmen had taken center stage at the dump site. They were busy waylaying and robbing members of the public within the dumpsite at Dandora phase four.

“Police visited the scene and spotted three men who upon seeing the officers, they fired at them as they fled towards Nairobi River. It was then that it was established that the fleeing gang had shot Ms Gathoni in the process,” the police report further read.

According to the police, the bullet that hit Ms. Gathoni had exited from her right shoulder, but doctors said she was stable.

Also read: Exclusive: TikTok queen Mimo Karanja on what makes her stand out

Meanwhile, police in Buruburu Sub County is also in pursuit of two suspected robbers who managed to escape the wrath of members of the public after they were cornered for breaking into a shop within the Mowlem area.

Police say that members of the public cornered three suspected robbers as they broke into a shop known as Matheka Two.

One of them, identified as Mr. Jackson Munga Maina, was nabbed by the civilians who subjected him to mob injustice.

“Mr Maina succumbed to the injuries, the scene was visited and photographed before the body was taken to the Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital Morgue awaiting an autopsy,” the report further read.

Also read: Exclusive: Nick Ndeda on why it didn’t work out with Betty Kyallo

Cases of armed robbers giving residents in Nairobi sleepless nights have been on the increase in the recent past.

On Saturday, October 15, 2022, a Greek national identified as Mr. Tsekilas Angelo was shot and badly injured by suspected robbers who were on a motorbike.

“It happened at around 1300hrs near Menelik road/ Ngong road Junction. A motorcycle with three passengers followed one Greek National, namely Tsekilas Angelo and injured him. They managed to steal a bag containing his personal belongings,” a police report seen by this reporter read in part.

Also read our top stories today:

Exclusive: Sarah Kabu on ‘shaped’ and ‘flat’ backsides

Exclusive: Inside the spellbinding relationship between Nameless and daughter, Tumiso

Exclusive! I’m still married to Anerlisa Muigai – Ben Pol denies divorce is finalised