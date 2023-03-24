WANTED: Sleuths hunting for man captured with Tom Mboya Street signage

WANTED: DCI is looking for the man who uprooted and left with the Tom Mboya Street signage. PHOTO| COURTESY

The detectives have launched the manhunt into acts of violence that criminals committed during Monday’s Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalitions demonstrations.

The sleuths said that the criminals who took advantage of the demonstrations were captured on camera destroying public property, attacking innocent members of the public, and hurling projectiles at police officers who were on duty protecting life and property.

Among the people being investigated is the man who was captured carrying the road signage of Tom Mboya Street.

During the demonstrations, several public and private infrastructures were damaged in Nairobi County, Kisumu town, and other areas where the domes were held at.

“The Directorate is currently on a manhunt for the suspects whose images appear below as others are being gathered and shall be updated, who will face charges ranging from the robbery with violence, malicious damage to public property and assault among other allied offences,” DCI said.

Members of the public have been asked to volunteer information that may lead to their arrest through the toll-free number 0800 722 203.

Also, the suspects have been asked to present themselves at the Serious Crimes offices based at DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road or their nearest police station before the close of business today for further action.

During the demonstrations that have been termed illegal, 33 officers suffered injuries of various degrees, and some are still recuperating at various hospitals in the city.

The detectives said that a firearm whose magazine was loaded with 15 rounds of 9mm calibre was also lost by one of the officers.

This comes days after Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja said that those who were captured vandalizing the public and private infrastructures would be held accountable.

The governor had also condemned those who were involved in the protests for destroying properties instead of engaging in peaceful demonstrations.

