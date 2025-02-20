Wanuri Kahiu’s new FGM film, ‘Sarah’, to premiere in March





Sarah, a new feature film from S.A.F.E. Kenya, will premiere in Kenya on March 6 after its world premiere at the Pan African Film Festival in Los Angeles.

Directed by British Kenyan actor Nick Reding and produced by Sarah Tenoi, Nick Reding, and Amos Leuka, this coming-of-age story highlights the complexities of family, tradition, and gender rights within the Maa community.

While a work of fiction, Sarah is a deeply personal story based on the lived experiences of women in the Loita Hills – the remote Maasai community where the film is set.

The feature film Sarah tells the story of a young Maasai girl faced with the life-changing decision of whether to follow traditional rites or pursue her education.

Sarah, played by Namurru Sarara, is a young Maasai girl whose world changes when her family faces the momentous decision of whether to follow traditional rites or embrace change. Unlike many girls in her community, Sarah has been allowed to attend school and has big dreams for her future. Her best friend, Evelyn, accompanies her to school every day, eager to learn like Sarah.

Unbeknownst to Sarah, her family has fallen on hard times and a wealthy suitor has offered a dowry for her hand in marriage. This proposal forces the family to consider FGC as part of the traditional path to marriage. While her mother weighs the advice of advocates against FGC, Sarah’s father struggles with the social and economic pressures to conform to tradition.

Meanwhile, Evelyn faces her struggle as her family pushes her to be cut in preparation for marriage.

Through the courage of young Maasai warriors fighting for change, Sarah begins to believe she may have a voice in her future. The film had its world premiere at the Pan African Film Festival (PAFF) in Los Angeles on February 11, 2025, and is already receiving international acclaim.

“Sarah’s upcoming Kenyan premiere is more than a homecoming, it’s a powerful moment for African storytelling and a call to action. Bringing Sarah to Kenyan audiences is the most important thing. The story is rooted in the lived experience of the creative team and we are eager to share it with the people it was made for,” said director Nick Reding.

The film will have a theatrical release following its premiere in March. The film executive producer is Wanuri Kahiu who burst into the limelight in 2018 with her controversial feature film Rafiki which was banned due to its homosexual theme and what was termed by the Kenya Film Classification board, as clear intent to promote lesbianism in Kenya contrary to the law. The film’s sound design is by legendary music producer Eric Musyoka.