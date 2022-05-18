Wanyama: Why I ran in public in my underwear





Kenyan footballer Victor Wanyama has explained why he elected to jog in public without a jersey or pair of shorts.

The ex-Harambee Stars captain, who plies his trade at Montreal Impact in the Major Soccer League (MLS), was spotted jogging with his undies in what appeared to be the club’s dressing room in a move that has since been the talk of town.

“When I was approaching the dressing room there was this elderly fan who approached me and told me he had driven for seven hours to just come and see me play and the team so he would love to go back with any merchandise like anything he can remember,” Wanyama explained in a video he’s shared with his fans.

“I thought why not? He’d sacrificed a lot to come and watch us play then I decided to give him my shorts. He was very happy and that’s why I ended up with no jersey and shorts.”

The 30-year-old footballer thanked the supporters for backing the team.

Wanyama, a father of one, and younger sibling of former Kenyan international MacDonald Mariga is considered one of the most successful Kenyan footballers of all time.

The midfielder commenced his professional career in Belgium before moving to Scotland and winning the league title with Celtic.

He then switched to England and helped Tottenham Hotspur qualify for the final of the UEFA Champions League.

An attacking and defensive midfielder, Wanyama has severally been nominated as among the best players in Africa.

He’s earned more than 60 caps for the Kenyan national team since making his international debut in May 2007 at age 15.

Last year, Wanyama welcomed a baby girl with his longtime girlfriend Serah Teshna.