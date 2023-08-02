Warning to Obado and co-accused: No witness interference allowed in murder trial

Former Migori gpvernor Okoth Obado (right) at the Milimani law courts during the hearing of the murder case of university student Sharon Otieno. PHOTO| Richard Munguti

Former Migori gpvernor Okoth Obado (right) at the Milimani law courts during the hearing of the murder case of university student Sharon Otieno. PHOTO| Richard Munguti





Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado and his co-accused in the murder of University student Sharon Otieno have received a stern warning against threatening or interfering with witnesses during the ongoing trial.

High Court Judge Cecilia Githua delivered a ruling in an application made by a taxi driver, Jack Otieno Gombe, who sought protection after receiving threats on his life. Judge Githua ordered the accused to refrain from any interference with the current witness or any other witness in the future.

The application for Gombe’s protection was dismissed by Justice Githua, citing the lack of tangible evidence to prove the allegations. She also asserted that the court would not hesitate to cancel bonds or take action against anyone found guilty of interfering with the trial.

“This court will not hesitate to take stern action against any person who interferes with state witnesses,” Justice Githua emphasized.

Also read: Relief as ‘missing’ Obado witness found

During the application, State Prosecutor Allen Mulama revealed that after the last hearing, Gombe was approached by a relative of one of the accused, Casper Obiero, to stop testifying.

According to Mulama, Casper’s wife, Olivia Adhiambo Oloo, approached Gombe’s brother Ken to persuade him to abandon testifying in the case.

Gombe expressed his fear for his life and requested to be referred back to the witness protection agency. Mulama further mentioned that Gombe’s concerns extend to his family’s safety.

The prosecutor urged the court to direct the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate the allegations of witness interference.

Responding to the application, Justice Githua directed the DCI officers in Suna East to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations made by the witness.

Ultimately, Justice Githua dismissed the application to place Gombe under witness protection.

Also read: Obado murder trial: Sharon was ‘stabbed seven times’