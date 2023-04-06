Was Jeff Mwathi sexually molested in DJ Fatxo’s apartment? DCI give updates





The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is investigating whether the late Jeff Mwathi was sexually molested before he died.

Jeff, an interior designer, died while in the house of musician Lawrence Njuguna Wagura alias DJ Fatxo, on February 22, 2023. The incident caused a public outcry from members of the public, attracting the attention of DCI boss Mr Mohamed Amin who oversees the investigations.

In a statement, the DCI said they had already obtained samples from the deceased and persons of interest in the case and were compared to establish whether he was sexually molested before he died.

The statement further revealed that already a homicide team and crime scene experts based at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory had re-visited the scene, conducted a scientific scene reconstruction exercise and recorded fresh statements from witnesses in a bid to unravel the death mystery.

This saw the officers recommend that the deceased’s body be exhumed and taken for a fresh autopsy.

They also obtained toxicological samples from Jeff to establish whether he had taken alcohol before the incident, which claimed his life.

This will also help determine whether he ingested other toxic things before he passed away.

Interestingly, the DCI had also conducted a forensic analysis of the CCTV footage, which captured the night’s events when Jeff died.

“In the meantime, we are currently waiting for a report from the government pathologist, which shall inform part of our final course of action,” the DCI said.

The DCI also called for patience from members of the public and the whole family at large as investigations are almost being concluded.

In his statement, DJ Fatxo said he left his apartment located on the tenth floor of Redwood Suites, in Roysambu area, Kasarani, where he lived and when he came back moments later, he found out that Jeff was missing.

“I had left and when I came back I did not find Jeff in the house yet the others were there. I am even the one who went with the rest to the police station and reported that Jeff was missing,” DJ Fatxo told journalists in a past press conference.

He also told off his critiques, who questioned why he went on with life as if everything was well, yet he had lost a friend.

The entertainer then said that he was the one who even informed the family that Jeff had died and even asked his mother to assist in reaching out to the rest of the family.

He also said he was willing to cooperate with detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) during the ongoing probe into the death.

Three weeks ago, sleuths attached to DCI Headquarters said that the death was not a result of suicide but a murder.

“The first phase of the investigations included interviewing of the first cluster of witnesses in the case, forensic examination of the scene and retrieval of CCTV footage that captured the deceased’s last moments,” an initial statement by the DCI read.

