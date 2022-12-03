Watch: A week in the life of Embakasi East MP Babu Owino





Embakasi East Member of Parliament (MP) reveals he has not taken alcohol for three years.

In an exclusive interview with Nairobi News the second-term legislator says the decision was a personal one.

“On Friday evenings I can go to the club but only to play pool because I don’t drink anymore. Because enough was enough for me. It was time for me to quit alcohol, the bible says if your eye makes you sin you remove that eye, if your hand makes you sin remove it,” he shared.

“When I was taking alcohol, I enjoyed it so much and I don’t judge anyone who takes alcohol but it was enough for me. I made a decision in January 2020 and up to date, I have never tasted alcohol.

It was a personal decision because I believe once you stop indulging in alcohol or any other drug then your mind functions very well. I function better and more productive when sober.”

Also read: WATCH: Inside Babu Owino’s secret to a happy marriage

The father of two also revealed that his wife Faith Muthoni Ongili really prayed for him to stop alcohol.

“Long ago, when I used to drink, my wife would pray for me. Mimi niko kwa bar yeye ananiombea. But God answered her prayer and I stopped taking alcohol,” he added.

Babu also notes that he is equally a prayerful person and starts his day by praying with his wife.

“I first thing I do is pray, in my religion, the bible says, seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness and all these things shall be added unto you. I put God first because when you kneel before God you can stand before any man.”

Also read: Rachel Ruto demonstrates how to be a good wife to President Ruto

After the morning glory, Babu reads books and he is currently reading Three Social Contracts by Jean Jacques Rousseau, Dictator’s Handbook by Alastair Smith, Bruce Bueno de Mesquita and Wealth of Nation by Adam Smith.

Being a member of parliament, Babu – born Paul Ongili – shares that he spends his Mondays at his office and meeting his constituents.

Tuesday to Thursday, you will find him at parliament where he represents his constituents while on Friday he will meet his constituents in the morning and check on his businesses in the afternoon.

Also read: Veiled shade? Edday Nderitu shades Samidoh’s parenting style

Friday evenings are meant for his friends and a movie date with his wife.

“Saturday and Sunday are for family, Saturday we stay indoors, Sundays we go to church in the morning and afterwards I take the children out to play,” he added.

Watch the exclusive interview with Nairobi News below.

Also, read our top stories today:

Exclusive: Shaffie Weru – The truth about why I got fired

Nandy defends performing in a half-empty hall in Cote d’Ivoire

Long distance matatus moved to Green Park Terminus

5 Popular Kenyan Trap musicians