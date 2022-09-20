Watch: Ainea Ojiambo – Why I have not dated in 19 years





Former ‘Makutano Junction’ actor Ainea Ojiambo has disclosed the reason why he is still single ever since he divorced his ex-wife, 19-years ago.

Ainea was married for four years before he parted ways with the mother of his two children, after which he buried himself in his work as a professional actor.

In an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, the ‘Igiza’ actor opened up about his private life saying that he has been single for 19 years because he is afraid of heartbreak.

“Maybe my heart is too weak to be destroyed. My previous marriage failed and I don’t think I have ever gotten that courage again. I fear,” said Ainea.

The actor, who recently made his debut on the latest Kenyan Showmax original TV series ‘County 49’ anchored his fear of relationships and marriage to seeing divorce all around him.

“I see the way my friends are divorcing. Like last year, three friends of mine who are also actors got divorced,” he said.

Ainea admitted to feeling lonely every once in a while as a single man but claims that he will one day get back to the dating scene.

“I’ll get back to it one day. Sometimes staying alone is difficult seeing as this is my 19th year single. I sometimes miss having someone to talk to,” he added.

How does he overcome loneliness?

“I fill that void of having a partner with my work,” he said.

The father of two, however, stated that he believes that love is a beautiful thing if found with the right person.

“But love is a beautiful thing. If you get the right person then everything is beautiful. It’s just the fear that some of us have,” said the actor.

Ainea added that he is not in a hurry to fall in love as he is someone who gives his all in any particular situation, which only makes him fear getting disappointed.

“If it comes, it will come. I’m just the type of person who gives their all so I am afraid of disappointments,” he noted.

The actor has for the longest time remained evasive on details as to what transpired between him and his ex-wife before their separation, and when asked about it again he vaguely answered;

“Just normal things that happen in relationships. Love is hard, but we survived. We still talk, we’re still friends,” he said.

