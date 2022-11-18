Watch: Aisha Jumwa call President Ruto, ‘naibu wa rais’





A slip of the tongue by Public Service CS Aisha Jumwa left many in stitches during an ented attended by President William Ruto in Kwale.

Jumwa, at the beginning of her speech, referred to the Head of State as the Deputy President.

“Mimi nataka nichukue nafasi hii kwanza kabisa nimshukuru naibu wa ra… samahani, kumrandhi, tumeishi naye kama naibu wa rais sana, nichukue nafasi hii nimshukuru rais wetu wa Kenya kwa kunichaguwa mimi kuwa waziri katika barasa la mawaziri.

(I would like to take this opportunity to thank the deputy pres… apologies, we have gotten used to him as the Deputy President. I take this opportunity to thank Kenya’s president for appointing me to his cabinet),” Aisha Jumwa said.

Laughter as CS Aisha Jumwa calls President Ruto "naibu wa rais" pic.twitter.com/CGzV7RlyS9 — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) November 18, 2022

Ms Jumwa ditched ODM and unsuccessfully contested for the Kilifi gubernatorial seat on a UDA ticket.

He lost to ODM’s Gideon Mung’aro.

A fearless and outspoken politician with a controversial touch, Jumwa is known to speak her mind amid doubts over her academic qualifications.

She is believed to be a close ally of President Ruto, having stood by him through thick and thin when he was deputy president.

Jumwa started her political career in 2022 as a Councilor for Takaungu Ward, a position which is now referred to as Member of County Assembly (MCA).

She also served as chairperson of Kilifi Town Council in 2007 before taking a break to concentrate on her businesses.

Ms Jumwa made her debut in national politics in 2013 when she ran for Kilifi Woman Representative and emerged victorious.

In 2017 she successfully contested the Malindi parliamentary seat on an ODM ticket but later fell out with the party structures and shifted her allegiance to the Jubilee government of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Her actions completely severed her ties with ODM, and she gradually transformed herself into then Deputy President William Ruto’s most loyal ally.

