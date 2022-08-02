WATCH: Alfred Mutua spells out Uhuru’s ‘failures’





Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has listed what he says are failures of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s presidency.

Via a video message posted on his socials, Mutua accused the retiring Head of State of running down the economy and seeking to extend his stay in office by supporting Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

“President Kenyatta is the owner of Azimio (Coalition). It is during his reign that we have seen the prices of food go up plus other commodities such as sugar, oil, and even salt,” says Mutua.

Mutua further warned Kenyans not to elect Odinga, suggesting he would continue with President Kenyatta’s legacy.

“Uhuru has a project and we should refuse it,” added Mutua.

REVEALED: Why is President Uhuru really pushing us to vote for his political project? pic.twitter.com/LijpJNs3gV — Dr. Alfred Mutua (@DrAlfredMutua) August 2, 2022

Incidentally, Mutua was a diehard supporter of President Kenyatta and Odinga until May 2022, when he jumped ship and declared his support to Deputy President William Ruto.

He claimed at the time his decision was influenced by Ruto’s transparency and vision.

Mutua also confirmed Ruto had promised him a variety of positions in government.