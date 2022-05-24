WATCH: Andrew Kibe, Omosh in verbal exchange on social media





Actor Joseph Kinuthia, best known by his stage name Omosh, has clapped back at radio presenter Andrew Kibe.

The controversial Kibe known is known for blasting almost everyone in his sight, and did not spare Omosh, referring to him in an undated video as useless.

But Omosh, who made his name playing the role of garner on the Taahidi High series, is not the type to take challenges lying down.

In a video making rounds on the internet, the actor is seen replaying Kibe’s clip while offering blow-by-blow feedback.

For instance, Kibe attempts to justify that Omosh is useless because he has two wives that he cannot sustain.

Kibe is heard saying: “While we’re talking about useless men let’s talk about this one. A useless man in Kenya has how many wives, two.”

Omosh, visibly offended, hits back: “Let me ask you, you m**key, what’s your problem with me and my women? How many wives do you have? You don’t even have anyone in your life.”

Kibe also bashed Omosh, who’s in the past confessed to being an alcoholic, of pretending to be drinking juice yet it could be a cheap alcoholic drink.

In his response, Omosh states he only drinks energy drinks or juice.

The two media personalities also exchange not so pleasant words on social media that cannot be published here for legal reasons.