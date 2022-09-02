Watch: Argentinian Vice President survives assassination attempt





A viral video of an attempt to assassinate Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner has widely been spread on social media, where a gun is pointed at the Vice President.

The incident happened on Thursday night when the Vice President was greeting supporters outside her home in Buenos Aires.

According to one of the newspapers in Argentina, an adult man, a 35-year-old Brazilian man, has been arrested.

Video of the attempted assassination tonight of Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner, reportedly by a Brazilian Nazi. The gun was loaded but misfired. pic.twitter.com/TWYBRyMo9G — Dan Cohen (@dancohen3000) September 2, 2022

Also read: US Embassy asks staff not to visit Kisumu on Supreme Court judgement day

While reacting to the worrying incident, Argentinian Security Minister Aníbal Fernández told one of the media outlets that the firearm had five bullets, and it failed to fire even after the suspect pulled the trigger.

Members of the public and leaders across have called for immediate investigations.

The Vice President is among the most powerful leaders in the country.

The attempt on her life is one of the latest cases where top government officials face rough treatment from criminal suspects who are camouflaged as innocent people among the members of the public.

Also read: The secret is out! Why Eunice Njeri annulled her marriage to rapper Izzo

The life attempt comes barely two months after the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The late Abe was shot while addressing a political event outside Yamato-Saidaiji Station in Nara City.

Abe, who was campaigning for a Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) candidate was shot from behind at close range by a man with a homemade firearm.

He was rushed to the Nara Medical University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Last year, Haiti President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated at his residence after a group of foreign mercenaries stormed the compound and killed him.

Also read:

Focus on your husband! DJ Mo blasts fan who called him out for his marital woes

Alikiba tests positive for Covid ahead of his US Tour

Has Eric Omondi really ‘opened’ a new club? Or is he just an influencer?

5 Kenyan celebrity couples who are better off together than apart