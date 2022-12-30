Watch! Ayra Starr falls on stage at Afrochella





Beninese-Nigerian singer Ayra Starr suffered an embarrassment during her performance at the Afrochella music festival in Ghana after falling on stage.

In a video circulating online, Arya is seen hyping the crowd, but when she walks back to the main stage, she slips and falls on her back.

“Afrochella next time y’all should clean your stage after every artiste performance, that fall was very unnecessary and painful. I just hope my crush never sees that video of me falling,” Arya Starr wrote on Twitter.

The singer and songwriter shot to stardom last year after releasing her self-titled EP and the single Away.

This also included the release of her hit song Bloody Samaritan. The singer released her socially conscious album 19 & Dangerous last year, which has racked up millions of global streams.

She was slated to perform in Kenya in January; however, the event did not occur.

Afrochella began in 2017 and has been having trouble after being sued by California’s Coachella for trademark violation.

Coachella and Goldenvoice, the festival’s organiser, filed a lawsuit against the Ghanaian music event on October 5, claiming that Afrochella is “intentionally” using the event’s trademark name.

“Afrochella is intentionally trading on the goodwill of Coachella and Goldenvoice’s well-known COACHELLA and CHELLA festivals and trademarks,” Coachella Valley Music and Arts claimed in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims that Afrochella is doing this by “actively promoting music events in the United States and in Ghana using the confusingly similar mark ‘AFROCHELLA’ and by fraudulently attempting to register Plaintiffs’ actual trademarks as their own.”

The lawsuit was filed to stop confusion, protect the brand, and stop the accused from using the name further in the act of trademark violation.

This year’s Afrochella is scheduled to take place from December 28 to 29 at El Wak Stadium in Accra, Ghana. This year’s line-up includes Burna Boy, Stonebwoy, and Ayra Starr, among other artists.

