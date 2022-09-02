WATCH: Big Ted hosts national rugby team, unveils patriotic footage of them





Thomas Kwaka, alias Big Ted, was recently appointed Consul-General of Kenya’s Los Angeles Consulate in the United States of America.

One in this position is tasked with promoting international relations and the interests of one’s home country in the foreign country where he is appointed.

Quite recently, Big Ted was promoting the Kenyan national rugby team that was camped in Los Angeles for their past weekend matches in The World Rugby Men’s Sevens Series.

This is an annual international sevens tournament and Ted had been mobilizing Kenyans to come out in their masses to cheer the team.

In a video inspiring Kenyan patriotism unveiled on Friday, September 2, 2022, Big Ted showcased how the national team was training, relaxing and hanging out while in Los Angeles.

He encouraged the team in a caption saying, “Whatever you find to do with your hands, do it with all your might, No guts no glory!!”

In the video, Kenyans could be seen dancing to Kenyan music, enjoying Kenyan meals cooked by fellow countrymen including Ugali and grilled chicken as foreigners milled around and watched them have fun.

Other scenes included footage of the rugby team chilling out in Big Ted’s large Los Angeles home with their Caucasian friends.

Local celebrities including Nameless and Nonini were also with the team.

“Shout out to our Kenyan chef’s kitchen LA 7s!… Everyone wanted a taste of Kenya! So proud,” Ciiru Tharau reacted to the footage.

Here is a another video of Kenyan celebrities wishing the Kenyan team well.

Big Ted was also hailed for bringing positive press to Kenya with his new digital ways of tackling consular matters compared to past officials who rarely posted content or updates regarding their work for Kenyans back home to see.

Big Ted’s video came as a celebration of the team after they placed 6th at the end of the 2021/2022 World Rugby Sevens Series in LA, losing to Australia, South Africa, Fiji, Argentina and Ireland.

The Kenya National Rugby Sevens team is currently ranked 9th globally and number two in Africa after South Africa which is also ranked second globally.

