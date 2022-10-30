WATCH: Bobi Wine shares video showing alleged rigging activities during 2021 polls

Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, explains how uniformed personnel entered through his home's gate in Magere, Uganda, on January 15, 2021. Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP

Ugandan politician Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine has released a video showing alleged rigging during the 2021 polls.

In a video, a woman is heard suggesting she has been coerced to vote for a certain candidate.

“This woman, like many others in Western Uganda was told to only vote for her MPs because they had already voted for the President on her behalf. Any attempt to question was met with insults and violence,” he claimed.

Bobi Wine finished second to President Yoweri Museveni in the polls in an exercise that was marred with controversy after the government switched off the internet for the duration of the voting and counting period.

Uganda’s Electoral Commission (EC) chairman Simon Byabakama crediting Museveni with 5,851,037 votes, representing 58.64%, while Bobi Wine garnered 3,475,298 votes (34.83%).

The National Unity Platform (NUP) party leader then filed a case at the Supreme Court to challenge the results saying that he believed victory was stolen from him.

He later withdrew the case citing ‘bias’ by the apex court judges.

He said: “The courts are not independent, it is clear these people (judges) are working for Mr Museveni.”

The singer cum politician has since become a harsh critic of the government.

President Museveni, 78, has ruled Uganda for four decades thanks to the constitutional adjustments he has made along the way.

In 2005, Ugandan legislators removed term limits allowing President Museveni to stay in office and in 2017, the parliamentarians again voted overwhelmingly to scrap an age limit of 75 years for presidential candidates, allowing Museveni to be on the ballot for yet another time.

