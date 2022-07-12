WATCH: Busia youthful man claims to be Vera Sidika’s son





A man in Busia has sensationally claimed he is Vera Sidika’s son.

Without sharing proof, the man, in an online interview, asked the socialite to allow him to be part of her wider family.

“I”m told my mother is preparing a bash for my sister. I’m wondering why he has not prepared one for me,” he said.

The man further claims to have last met the socialite in Kakamega last year, leading to questions as to why he has not contacted her directly.

“I still need to speak to you even for a minute.”

Incidentally, the man, who is estimated to be in his mid-twenties also claims popular musician Otile Brown is his dad.

Otile Brown, real name Jacob Obunga, recently dated Vera Sidika before the celebrity couple broke up.

It is highly unlikely though that the couple sired this man owing to the age difference.

Vera Sidika has since moved on and married singer Brown Mauzo. The couple is blessed with a son.

Vera Sidika is yet to respond to the claims.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_S4pkiFKBRs