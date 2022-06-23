WATCH: Crowd refers to Karen as ‘Nyamu wa Samidoh’





Rware residents appear to have have rubber stamped aspiring Karen Nyamu relationship with the Mugithi kingpin Samidoh.

While on the campaign trail, Nyamu, a career lawyer and politician, was heard asking the crowd, ‘mimi naitwa Karen Nyamu wa nani’? To which the cheerful residents responded, ‘Wa Samidoh’, amid laughter.

Loosely translated to mean ‘my name is Karen Nyamu wa Samidoh’.

Nyamu has had an on and off relationship with the musician who also is his baby daddy since she delivered her third born.

In 2021, Nyamu publicly apologized to Samidoh’s wife Edday for being involved with her husband leading to the birth of Sam Muchoki Jnr.

Also Samidoh who doubles up as a policeman has publicly apologized for fathering a child with Nyamu, calling it a ‘mistake’ even as he promised to undertake his fatherly responisbilities.

And in August 2021, Nyamu accused Samidoh of physically assaulting her and destroying her phone during a live Instagram session and also mentioned she was expecting baby number two with the singer.

However, she would later say Samidoh is not her third born’s father while responding to a fan on social media.