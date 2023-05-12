Watch: Diamond fights release of Jaguar’s collabo with Lava Lava

Jaguar on set with Lava Lava who is signed to Diamond's label, Wasafi Records. PHOTO| COURTESY

Chief Administrative Secretary Charles Njagua a.k.a Jaguar, in his efforts to promote his latest track ‘Unthinkable’, has enlisted the talents of Lava Lava, one of Diamond’s signees.

The music video, which was filmed in Kenya, premiered on Jaguar’s YouTube channel on 11 May.

However, Lava Lava has not shared any content regarding his collaboration with Jaguar on any of his social media platforms.

During a press statement on 11 May, Jaguar revealed that Diamond Platnumz, the CEO of Wasafi, had expressed his disapproval regarding the release of their collaboration.

Jaguar revealed that he wrote the song seven years ago.

He clarified that he did not go through all the formalities with Wasafi as it was his own composition.

He added that he informed Lava Lava about the song’s release during their conversation on Wednesday, 10 May.

According to Jaguar, Lava Lava expressed that he was waiting for approval from his management.

Jaguar said he understood if contractual obligations limited Lava Lava’s involvement but insisted he had not been asked to make any payments to Wasafi.

“Lava Lava met me in the studio a couple of years ago and we interacted and loved the song, so he wrote his part as I had already finished mine.”

Jagger added: “It is still signed by Wasafi, but I realised that they had taken too much time, so I decided to release the song Tupatane Mbele.”

In August 2022, former Wasafi signee Rayvanny was charged TSh50 million (KSh2.5 million) for breaching his contract with his former bosses.

Rayvanny, who left Wasafi in July 2022, was not allowed to perform at any concert until he fully terminated his contract with Diamond’s record label.

Rayvanny was previously charged TSh800 million (KSh40 million) to terminate his contract.

Rayvanny paid more after performing at Nandy’s festival before his contract with Wasafi was fully terminated.

Jaguar has vowed to continue making music, saying it is what people know him for.

“The reason I took a break was that I could not concentrate on music and being a member of parliament, which took up a lot of my time,” he said.

