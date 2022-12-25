WATCH: Diamond Platnumz mum Mama Dangote showcases moves in new song

Diamond Platnumz (in red) with her mother mama Dangote (in white). PHOTO: COURTESY

Diamond Platnumz (in red) with her mother mama Dangote (in white). PHOTO: COURTESY





Tanzanian Bongo Flava artiste Diamond Platnumz mother Sanura Kasimu alias Mama Dangote has wowed fans by showcasing her dance moves in the artist’s new song.

Mama Dangote who was dressed in a stripped red and white suit, was spotted shaking a leg alongside Diamond and Mbosso.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CmiuBhtBT09/?igshid=NDdhMjNiZDg=

Musician Zuchu, rumuored to be Diamond’s new lover, stood behind behind watching and rallying as Mama Dangote showed off her dancing skills.

Diamond has never shied from showing love and affection to his mother and always gifting her expensive items.

Mama Dangote has been a loyal and supportive fan to her son’s music with Diamond revealing in past interviews that she always listens to every song he releases as soon as she gets the audio.

Media reports indicate Mama Dangote raised the Waah hit maker as his dad was dead beat.

This brought the two closer the two be close and while Diamond’s star shone and rose, he has always been gifting his mother as a sign of appreciation for standing with him.

In early 2022, the singer gifted his mother a new chain worth Sh5,454,720 ($48,000) alongside a Sh1 million birthday gift as he reportedly ignored his dad who has been crying out for help.

