WATCH: DJ Joe Mfalme fulfills his dream to become a pilot 





Celebrated spin master DJ Joe Mfalme – real name Joseph Mwendwa Munoru – is on his way to fulfilling his lifelong dream of becoming a pilot.

The award-winning disk jockey on Tuesday shared a short video clip while behind the cockpit of a small fixed-wing plane with an instructor.

In the clip, he can be seen taking instructions from the instructor while behind the controls.

During the training flight, he also communicated with air traffic controllers, who instructed them on how to proceed.

According to DJ Joe, he is yet to get his wing saying, “I’m just a student pilot.”

The DJ further said that he always had a passion for flying, and getting into the cockpit was a dream come true.

“I have a very curious mind. I always want to know how things work and when it comes to flying, I want to know what a pilot does in the cockpit. I’m actually taking classes at the moment.”

Mfalme’s journey to fame began in Meru at Club Dimples, where he would sit behind the booth and admire deejays’ handwork on the decks.

He later moved to Nairobi, participated in the Pilsner Mfalme DJ Competition in 2008, and finished second.

He later won the coveted prize in 2010, adding Mfalme to his stage name. He was just 23, then. The win opened doors for him to work with big corporates like Safaricom, EABL, and former employer Capital FM where he was a resident deejay for years.

These moves made him even more famous as they also helped him gain experience and discipline in managing and growing his brand.

Having successfully transformed his name into a brand, DJ Mfalme, a name he already trademarked, has been venturing into property investments in the last couple of years.

In 2020, despite the country being in the middle of the Covid-19 crisis and on lockdown, Mfalme surprised many when he plowed millions of shillings into the launch of his sports bar and nightclub, The Tap, on Nairobi’s Baricho Road.

He recently acquired Red Berry DJ Academy to mentor up-and-coming deejays. “I have undertaken a number of investments but like keeping that private. For those investments that I went public about, there was the reason for that — for the purposes of marketing,” said Mfalme.

Away from the showbiz dramas, Mfalme always runs home to his wife, Ephy Preston. They have been together for over three years.

