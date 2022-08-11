Watch: DNG will take his hype master skills to county assembly





Musician turned politician Davidson DNG Ngibuini has said that he will merge the best of his two worlds – superstardom and politics – when he takes over his role as an MCA.

DNG is the Woodley/Kenyatta Golf Course MCA elect.

Speaking to members of the fourth estate at the Kibra Tallying Centre, he said, “I’m the hype master, and I’m heading to the county assembly to hype the MCAs and ensure they enjoy their sessions in the assembly.”

DNG explained, “I believe that art [talent] is a gift from God, so you cannot run away from it. Everywhere I go, I have to vybe and hype it up. Even when I go to that County Assembly nitachachisha (I will light the fire and hype them up).”

The Mpenzi and Samehewa hitmaker added that he will use his celebrity influence for good.

“I will also use that as a power to influence my fellow MCAs in terms of when we are pushing for proactive bills. Bills that will assist our residents of Nairobi because when I get into the County Assembly I will be representing Woodley Ward but what we do in there will be affecting the whole of Nairobi.”

The UDA candidate also reiterated that he will follow the vision of Senator Sakaja Johnson Arthur who is vying for the Governor’s seat.

“Sakaja had talked about a city of gold and dignity, as his fellow soldier in this service, we are going to implement that. He has talked about re-training and re-orienting the city council’s askaris.

Watu hawatakua wanapigwa kwasababu hawajalipa CESS ya Ksh 50 (Small traders will not be harassed and assaulted by city askaris for not paying CESS worth Ksh 50).

I will stop such ills,” DNG stated.

Watch the full interview below.