Watch: ‘Don’t let Odinga be ridiculed!’ Khalighraph Jones raps in viral freestyle

Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones performs during the NRGWave Festival in Mombasa on December 29, 2019 at Mombasa Sports Club. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI

Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones has released a new hit, a song dedicated to Raila Odinga.

Usiache Akemewe (Don’t let him be ridiculed), is a song geared at rallying the President-Elect William Ruto not to let people make fun of Mr Odinga.

In the song lyrics, Khaligraph first thanks Ruto for clinching victory in the just concluded polls saying he has been patient and may God lead him as he leads the nation.

Adding that in the streets and homes there is a lot of sadness, Khaligraph said, “But there’s an issue that only you can address, reconciliation that’s what we need to start a fresh. You are a man of God so you know how to deal with this the best.”

Disappointed that people are abusing Mr Odinga, Khalighraph notes, “Mr hustler, a man of integrity bring the people together cause chuki saa hii si necessity. Baba is being attacked, some people calling him names but you can change this narrative cause you’ve been through the same.”

Khaligraph told Tuto in his lyrics to remember when people told him he could not lead the nation, “but see God you are now the Head of State”.

The award winning rapper added that his prayer is for Ruto to ensure Baba is in a good place for he (Ruto) understands what he (Odinga) is going through.

Painting a picture of how Baba supporters are grieving, the Champez hit maker explained, “My mom has been grieving, I called her she didn’t pick and then she texted me and told me, son I’m sick. I told her why mama, ain’t no reason to be sad Baba is fine and that’s another reason to be glad.”

Adding that politics in Kenya is still tribalistic in nature, Khalighraph born Brian Omollo added, “Protect our old man don’t let him be ridiculed, for we love him the same way we love you.”

With Kenyans being undivided due to their political affiliations, Ruto revealed that he reached out to Mr Odinga with the two discussing how to forge forward.

Watch the entire cypher that has since gone viral below.

Usiache Akemewe Freestyle 💯💯💯 pic.twitter.com/aCxUSNqpfs — Khaligraph Jones (@KHALIGRAPH) September 8, 2022

