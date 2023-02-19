WATCH: Drama as Malava MP Malulu Injendi heckled in Kakamega





Malala lawmaker Malulu Injendi was recently heckled into submission by a crowd of women he was addressing in Kakamega town.

The Amani National Congress (ANC) party ticket MP found the going tough when he started discussing politics during the Western Women Conference at the Masinde Muliro University.

Mr Injendi urged those present at the event to rally behind Premier Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, arguing the two had a better chance of succeeding President William Ruto.

“We (the Luhya community) have to think very hard before making (political) decisions. The Kalenjin community rallied behind President William Ruto for ten years because they saw a heartbeat away from succeeding former president Uhuru Kenyatta. We now have Mudavadi who is top on the list of Cabinet and Wetangula who leads Parliament, why should we not support them?” posed Injendi.

This speech was, however, interrupted by angry women who heckled him for close to a minute forcing the event’s master of ceremony to take over the program and warn those present not to discuss politics

“We have now decided that no politics will be discussed here today,” she warned.

“I want to urge all speakers to come here and talk about things that will improve the lives of women in this great county of Kakamega. And please be brief.”

Kakamega county and the larger Luhya nation has been a stronghold of Azimio leader Raila Odinga for the last decade and a half, judging by the official presidential results released by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision (IEBC).

Mr Odinga is a political opponent of President William Ruto and Musalia Mudavadi.

Mr Odinga garnered more than 70 percent of the votes cast in the region in the August 2022 polls, against Mr Ruto’s 20 percent.

