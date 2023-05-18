WATCH: Eric Omondi joins list of Kenyans who flaunt millions on social media





Kenyan comedian and activist Eric Omondi joined a growing list of people flaunting money on social media.

In a video he shared on May 18, 2023, the outspoken comedian did so as he bashed someone for claiming he (Omondi) had no money.

In the video, Eric displayed about six tall cases which had thousands of Kenya shillings as he said that they amounted to millions.

He also showed off money poured onto his beddings and thrown in a toilet trash can.

Saying he had worked for 16 years, he bragged about being wealthy than most entertainers in Kenya. In the first case in his recording, he claimed Sh 13 million was stacked inside. He said he made his first Sh 3 million in 2008.

“This is money. This is what money is. Sixteen years worth of working. I live with money, I sleep with money,” said Eric as he splashed money around the living room floor and on his duvet in the bedroom, telling people to have a look.

He also called on his domestic manager, asking her why she hadn’t emptied the toilet dustbin that was full of money.

“Come and throw this garbage out,” Eric Omondi told Jane.

Nairobi News previously reported of two other instances where people flaunted millions on social media. One was an ex-street boy that social media users identified as Dickson as he flaunted drawers full of money in his apartment living room.

“The president of this city. Skiza sasa (listen up), I’ve already told you that everything I want to do is about money. I’m going to make a lot of money. Listen, this former street boy wanna go deeper. Whether you like it or not, I’m going to go deeper. Go deeper! Everywhere I wanna live is gonna be surrounded by money. Nothing else. Money! Whether you like it or not or love me, it’s time for the truth. Reality. We are going to do it to excess,” began ‘Dickson’.

His video came after former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko first flaunted Sh 52 million online in dollars and Kenya shillings, saying he had money to spoil on his wives and not children after he had been accused of failing to help a child.

“You say I don’t have money because I don’t help children. Who told you that a person over the age of 18 is a child? I have money, but not to spend on children. I have money to spend on my wives. Someone has to plan in this life. This is all two million for fuel. Over there is 50 million. This is all to buy fuel. Let me get more money to show you that I can insult people early in the morning. Who told you that people in this Kenya don’t have money? Let me take it out for you so you don’t think it’s fake,’ Mike Sonko said in the profanity-laced video.

What do you think of this re-emerging trend of people with money flaunting it online? Do let us know.

Also read: Why Pastor Ezekiel Odero wants to withdraw Sh50 million from his frozen accounts