WATCH: Harmonize eyes Eldoret lady amid Kajala split

Tanzania artiste Rajab Abdul Kahali better known by the stage name Harmonize performs during the Koroga Festival on July 22, 2018 at Two Rivers Mall Nairobi. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Tanzania artiste Rajab Abdul Kahali better known by the stage name Harmonize performs during the Koroga Festival on July 22, 2018 at Two Rivers Mall Nairobi. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO





Tanzanian musician Harmonize could be tempted to replace estranged girlfriend Kajala Masanja with an Eldoret-based lady.

This is after the Bongoflava musician hinted he is searching for a lady from the North Rift town to settle down with amid the break-up reports that have dominated both the Kenyan and Tanzanian media.

The Aiyola hitmaker recently performed at a sold-out concert in Eldoret where he made the claim.

“I want to marry a woman from Eldoret. . . are you ready to marry me? We have very beautiful women here,” said the artist on the stage.

His comments were met by cheers from his female fans.

The matatizo hit-maker entertained revelers at the Tamasha concert.

The event was staged at the popular nightclub located along the Eldoret-Kisumu road.

Last week, Wasafi Media presenter Diva tha Bause dropped the bombshell on why the Bongo Flava artiste and his fiancé Fridah Kajala had split.

According to the presenter, Harmonize and Kajala went their separate ways amid infidelity amid suggestions the has impregnated an unnamed woman.

The weekend event attracted many fans from the North Rift who were eager to be thrilled by his live performances.

Nick Mararo, one of the concert organizers, told Nairobi News the concert not only attracted thousands of fans, but also provided a platform for upcoming musicians to be exposed by rubbing shoulders with their established colleagues.

Harmonize has always courted controversy.

He was arrested on his previous tour to Kenya amid claims he received cash from club owners in Nairobi but failed to perform.

Also read: Korgocho MCA Absalom Odhiambo warns ODM rebels off Raila Odinga’s family

Michelle Ntalami speaks on dating men and being a cougar to Ben 10s

Diamond’s manager ditches him for Harmonize