Watch: Is this the last moments of murdered LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba?





Could this be the last moments of model and LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba whose decomposing body was found on Wednesday in a metal box?

A video clip has emerged showing the celebrated model dancing, and merry-making with his friends to Sauti Sol’s song Live and Die in Afrika.

Nairobi News has established that the clip was recorded during New Year’s eve.

Eerily, in a shared video recorded during New Year, Edwin Chiloba is seen dancing and merry-making with his friends to Sauti Sol's Live and Die in Afrika. (PS: Video blurred to protect the identities of the individuals and who may face unnecessary harassment or be targeted). pic.twitter.com/SHqaBEEdRy — DENIS NZIOKA (@DenisNzioka) January 5, 2023

In the clip, Chiloba can be seen dancing with his friends while singing along.

Four days later, his body would be found stashed inside a metallic box along the Kipenyo – Kaptinga road in Kapsaret, Uasin Gishu County, wearing the same clothes he had on December 31, 2022.

Initial reports indicate that a numberless vehicle was seen dropping the metal box in the area by a boda boda rider driving by the area when it happened.

Upon opening the box, a decomposing body of a man dressed in red trousers and a black jacket with silver stripes was found inside, shocking a crowd that had already milled around the scene.

In early July 2022, Chiloba posted horrific photos on his Instagram (that were later deleted) after he was attacked and assaulted ostensibly because of who he was and his work in gender-fluid fashion and content.

“So, my movement is for everyone. It’s about inclusion. And if I am going to fight what I have been marginalized for, I am going to fight for all marginalized people,” he posted the quote on an Instagram post dated December 16, 2022.

Chiloba has never shied away from dressing like a lady and sharing the images across his official social media accounts.

His last Instagram post that he shared on December 29th, 2022, indicated that Chiloba had hoped to achieve multiple goals in 2023, among them growing his fashion brand and working with major companies.

