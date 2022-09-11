WATCH: Jalang’o asks William Ruto for Sh70 Unga





Lang’ata lawmaker Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o has asked President-Elect William Ruto to work towards implementing the pre-election pledges he made.

This includes availing the Sh70 Unga (maize meal).

A packet of Unga, which is the country’s main food is currently retailing at between Sh200 and Sh220.

Despite his political affiliation towards Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga, Jalang’o has also promised to work with the President-elect in a bid to provide services to the people.

“First is for him(Ruto) to ensure that everything he said in his manifesto is fulfilled. We are eagerly waiting maize flour of Sh70, free wifi, free airtime. Also, everyone blacklisted in the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) removed,” said Jalang’o, also a famed radio presenter.

The President-elect promised to deliver on most of this pledges within his first 100 days in office.

“Politics is not enmity, like Hon Mandago says ‘usiweke siasa kwa roho.’ I am a member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and we’ve interacted with Ruto previously in different sectors. I’m still in Azimio so he should not take my political affiliation personally and so will I. Work has to be done.”

Kenyans are currently parting with an estimated Sh100 to purchase 1GB of data bundles.

It is also estimated that hundreds of thousands of Kenyans have been blacklisted on CRB for failing to clear bank and mobile loans.

This as the President-elect explained in an interview with CNN last week that over 5 million Kenyans are currently jobless.

The President-elect has promised to create employment opportunities for the youth in his 100 days.

He also vowed to unveil billions of shillings in low-interest loans towards small scale businesses.

