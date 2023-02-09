WATCH: Jalango denied entry to Azimio retreat





Lang’ata Member of Parliament Felix Odiwour, better known as Jalango, the Lang’ata Member of Parliament, was denied access to the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition retreat in Maanzoni, Machakos County.

The MP, who is no stranger to controversy, was prevented from accessing the retreat by a group of individuals, according to a video obtained by Nairobi News.

In the footage, Jalango’s bodyguards can be seen trying to clear the way for the MP, while he stands at the back with a sheepish smile on his face.

The incident occurred amidst turmoil within the Azimio of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, making it an awkward moment for the MP.

Two days before this incident, Jalango and eight other legislators from the ODM party had a meeting with President William Ruto at the State House.

The meeting was heavily criticized by the ODM leadership, who accused the MP of pursuing “selfish interests.”

However, Jalango distanced himself from the criticisms, stating that he went to the State House to negotiate development projects for his constituents.

Defending his moe, Jalango told Ramogi TV, the president who he described as his friend, called him to discuss the progress of the construction of affordable houses in his constituency.

According to him, the commander-in-chief wanted to inform him about the arrival of construction workers at the site after a groundbreaking ceremony was held last year.

“He also called me a day after we met. But the discussion was about why I was being crucified by my party members,” Jalango said.

Despite the setback at the retreat, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Jalango and his political aspirations.

More updates to follow.

Watch the drama play out in the video below.

