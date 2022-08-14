WATCH: Johnson Sakaja wins Nairobi gubernatorial race

Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Johnson Sakaja in a meet the people tour at Toi market in Nairobi. POOL

Johnson Sakaja is the new Nairobi governor.

The youthful politician was elected after garnering 699,392 votes in a closely contested poll.

He was contesting on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, a political vehicle associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

His closest challenger, Jubilee party’s Poltcarp Igathe, scooped 573,516 votes.

The election victory marks a sweet victory for Sakaja whose campaigns was bogged with controversies over his academic qualifications.

He’s in the past served as Nairobi Senator and nominated member of parliament.

Meanwhile, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) secretary general Edward Sifuna has replaced Sakaja as Nairobi Senator after defeating UDA’s Bishop Margaret Wanjiru by 716, 876 votes to 524, 091.

And Esther Passaris has meanwhile retained her Nairobi Women Representative seat, polling 698,929 votes against Millicent Omanga’s 586,246.