WATCH: Kenyans in Qatar share their experience of World Cup 2022

A display featuring a football is seen at Germany's training ground at the Al-Shamal SC Stadium in Al Shamal, north of Doha on November 17, 2022, ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP)

Kenyans in Qatar have shared their exciting experience of watching the World Cup 2022 live.

In an interview with Nairobi News in Qatar, Gladys said that she attended the World Cup live to watch the game between Equidal and Senegal.

She says that she is supporting Senegal because she is an African.

“I came to watch three games and so far I have watched two. I am an African so that’s why I support Senegal,” said Gladys.

On the other hand, Sal and his wife Merab also shared their experience in Qatar saying that they have enjoyed themselves since the very time they landed in Qatar.

“We represent Kenyans here in Qatar. We came to watch five games. We came to watch and enjoy Canada, Brazil, USA, Senegal and Ghana. So far so good,” said Merab and Sal.

Josphat Mucheru Njenga who works in Qatar said that he is one of the groups that represent Kenyans in the tournament.

“Although I work here in Qatar, we have created a group that participates as a community to support our people,” said Njenga.

He however noted that he is supporting Brazil because they have been playing in several tournaments.

To James, watching the World Cup live from Qatar has been fun.

“It’s so great here. I came to watch five games and I support Senegal,” said James.

The tournament began on Sunday, November 20 and it will end on December 18.

The FIFA World Cup trophy is up for grabs, four years after France claimed the right to call themselves world champions.

The stakes are as high as ever with established footballing nations like Brazil, Belgium, Argentina, England, Germany, Portugal, Senegal, South Korea, and many more aiming for glory and a new page of football history.

