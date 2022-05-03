WATCH: Kiambu politician caught on camera throwing cake to a crowd





An aspirant for the Kiambu Women Representative seat has invited controversy after an online video showing her throwing pieces of cake to a crowd went viral.

The video shared by Kenyans on social media showed how the politician namely Anne Muratha, who is popularly known as Wamuratha, elected to throw pieces of cake to the people at an event after efforts of managing the crowd proved futile.

The event, at Ruiru stadium, was meant to celebrate 16 years of media excellence for media personality Njoroge Githinji.

“If only you could queue in a respectful way, Njoroge could pass by and give you people cake,” she said in Kikuyu dialect before taking over the plate with cake from Njoroge.

Wamuratha’s actions seemingly set the pace for the ushers at the event who were also captured distributing pieces of cake in the same way.

Wamuratha who is gunning for the Women Representative seat via Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is a marriage and relationship counsellor cum former media personality with Royal Media Services.

She us battling against incumbent Gathoni Wamuchomba, and 12 other others ahead of the August 2022 polls.

Others are Kikuyu gospel artiste Loise Kim who is vying as an independent, Gladys Chania, a psychologist with Azimio la Umoja party, Serah Kamunyi, Grace Wanjiku, Njeri Bakari, Pauline Agondoa, Juliet Wainaina and Mercy Nungari who’ve been serving as Members of the County Assembly.