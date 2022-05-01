WATCH: Kibaki’s grandson throws his ring inside grave





The late retired President Mwai Kibaki was on Saturday laid to rest at his home in Othaya.

During the state burial that was led by the military, one thing caught the eyes on netizens.

After the service, a private ceremony was held at his home.

Military officers lowered Kibaki’s casket into the ground before the priests threw soil on it.

Next came the family, led by his children, brother and grandchildren who all took time to pay their last respect and throw soil on the casket.

Among the grandchildren, was Sean Andrew a professional fashionista and photographer.

At the graveyard, he took a spade handed over by the military, dropped soil on the casket, handed it back and while walking away, he stopped, removed his ring and threw it in the grave.

It was unclear why he threw the ring inside the grave, or what importance it had in honouring the country’s third president and his grandfather.

While eulogizing the former Head of State, Sean said the man he called Guka left behind lessons he would love to emulate.

“Guka is without a doubt the most observant, attentive, and knowledgeable man I have ever met. Compassionate and humble, he represents the man I wish to be. With a contagious smile and an infectious laugh, a true gentleman, role model, and leader.

“Words do not carry enough weight to describe the man I knew. Brilliant, loving, wise, and passionate to name a few. He brought economics to the forefront and inspired a new generation of economists, including myself,” he mourned.

Sean Andrew is the son of Jimmy Kibaki, the second child of the late president and Sherly Anne a Kenyan of Indian origin. Jimmy has a second wife called Catherine.

Sean’s parents met at the prestigious St Mary’s School in Nairobi and settled down years later.

They have been blessed with three children – Mwai Kibaki Junior, Sean Andrew, and Emma Ngini. Unlike his siblings and parents, Sean has a remarkable social media presence.