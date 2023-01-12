WATCH: Kuna Kuna dancing chief awarded vacation
The famed dancing assistant chief has been awarded a fully paid vacation.
John Migun whose fame rose after being captured dancing to the hit song ‘Kuna Kuna,’ received a three-day holiday at the Coast by tour firm Viu Travel.
“I am excited by this opportunity. It shows the appreciate actions that positively impact on society and I wish to urge Kenyans and especially the youth to remain positive in their thoughts and actions,” he explained.
On the day he was captured dancing, Migun says he went to his favorite entertainment joint after finishing his administrative duties to sample his favourite dish of fried chicken.
When the DJ played Kuna Kuna, Migun shot to his feet and shook a leg in anticipation.
The video was posted on TikTok and went viral.
Wagapi wanasema CHIEF akajikune kune kwa beach#Viutravel #moranempire pic.twitter.com/NqN2Dxiz6s
— moranempire (@lemmymat) January 10, 2023
Christened the ‘Miondoko Chief’, Mr Migun is now the talk of the town owing to his cheerful dancing style.
He says he’s been able to interact freely with the youth and parents since the video went viral.
Admitting he learnt how to dance through watching moves on social media, Mr Migun shared:”I usually watch music shows on television and some challenges on TikTok but decided to do it my own way and have moves that my weight could carry.”
The 38-year-old administrator also observed that his wife did not like the video until she realised that it had positively impacted his life.
Further, he encouraged women to allow their husbands to go out and enjoy themselves.
