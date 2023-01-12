WATCH: Kuna Kuna dancing chief awarded vacation

John Ogilo Migun, the Kisumu Assistant Chief whose dance video went viral shows the nation team some of his dance move during an interview at Xaverian Primary School on January 9, 2021. PHOTO|Tonny Omondi

John Ogilo Migun, the Kisumu Assistant Chief whose dance video went viral shows the nation team some of his dance move during an interview at Xaverian Primary School on January 9, 2021. PHOTO|Tonny Omondi





The famed dancing assistant chief has been awarded a fully paid vacation.

John Migun whose fame rose after being captured dancing to the hit song ‘Kuna Kuna,’ received a three-day holiday at the Coast by tour firm Viu Travel.

“I am excited by this opportunity. It shows the appreciate actions that positively impact on society and I wish to urge Kenyans and especially the youth to remain positive in their thoughts and actions,” he explained.

On the day he was captured dancing, Migun says he went to his favorite entertainment joint after finishing his administrative duties to sample his favourite dish of fried chicken.

When the DJ played Kuna Kuna, Migun shot to his feet and shook a leg in anticipation.

The video was posted on TikTok and went viral.

Christened the ‘Miondoko Chief’, Mr Migun is now the talk of the town owing to his cheerful dancing style.

He says he’s been able to interact freely with the youth and parents since the video went viral.