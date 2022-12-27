WATCH – Love is sweet: Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriquez gifts him Sh42 million car gifted a car

Cristiano Ronaldo (right) and his car gift. PHOTO: COURTESY

Portugal’s footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has been gifted a new Rolls Royce car worth Sh42 Million by his wife.

In a cute post accompanied by love emojis, Georgina Rodriguez said it was a magic Christmas gift to her loved one.

“A magic Christmas night 🎄💖💫 Os amoooo💕💕💕 Gracias Santaaaa 🏠🥂🎅,” wrote Rodruguez.

In the video, she is seen walking majestically as she heads to where the gift had been parked.

The football G.O.A.T who was following from behind accompanied by his children could not believe his eyes to see a beautifully wrapped machine.

A Magical Christmas night for Cristiano Ronaldo and his family ✨🤍#georginarodriguez pic.twitter.com/nlgdjonJKq — Georginagio (@georginagio_bae) December 26, 2022

They all entered the car and drove off.

However, this is not the only car the great footballer has. He owns a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Ferrari F12 TDF which is one of his favorite cars, a Lamborghini Aventador which he was gifted on his 27th birthday.

He also owns a Bugatti Centodieci, Maserati GranCabrio, Porsche 911 turbo, Ferrari F430 among others.

Ronaldo is currently followed by 500 million people on Instagram.

His Net Worth is an estimated Sh55 billion as he is the most popular football player.

He is also the first active team-sport athlete to earn more than $1 billion in career earnings in 2020, according to this trade magazine.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the third richest athlete behind basketball player LeBron James and fellow soccer player Lionel Messi.

He has played over 400 games in his career, and as history dictates, he always delivers exceptional performance during every game he is part of.

