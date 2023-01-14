WATCH: Makerere University disowns ‘student’ caught kneeling for ‘forgiveness’ from girlfriend





Two Ugandan universities have disowned a male student whose video recently went viral after he was captured publicly asking for forgiveness from an unknown woman, who is also thought to be a student.

The video which has been shared widely is believed to have been shot on New Year.

Ugandan media reports that the man had been involved in acts of infidelity and was forced move to explain himself to the displeased partner.

“I will always be submissive, I’m saying this in everyone’s presence, please forgive me,” the guy says in the video as the woman whose face is not seen sarcastically replies that it was “okey” and that she had already forgiven him so no need to talk.

The young man who has since been nicknamed “Mr Apologies” due to his simping behaviour does not seem to mind about the presence of other people in the room.

“Immy please. I’ve accepted to get embarrassed but I pray to God that he works his way out,” he says.

Campus Bee, a Ugandan publication had alleged that the man was a student at Makerere University, a fact that the prestigious university whose alumni include former Kenyan president Mwai Kibaki, has denied.

“Management has learnt of a video making rounds on social media where a student is kneeling down asking for forgiveness from a girl. Kindly be informed that the student is an engineering student from Kyambogo University known as Basima John Paul,” said Makerere, in a tweet that has since been deleted.

Having been drawn into the matter, Kyambogo University also disowned the student.

“We have learnt that Makerere University is disowning their male student seen in a video kneeling before a lady begging and simping. We advise them to avoid admitting she she men. Out male student can’t do that with over 64 percent female population,” said Kyambogo.

“We are transferring him to you,” Makerere hit back at Kyambogo.

