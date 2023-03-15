WATCH: Meet Sakaja’s millionaire CEC who is a thrifting/mitumba queen

Chief Executive Committee Member(CECM) for Inclusivity, Public Participation, and Customer Service Suzanne Silantoi during an interview at her office at Nairobi county City Hall on March 13, 2023. PHOTO BY/WILFRED NYANGARESI/ NATION

It is a popular perception that a young millionaire like Suzanne Silantoi would indulge in excess and extravagance, driving around in a fleet of luxurious vehicles and flaunting an opulent wardrobe.

However, this narrative does not apply to the youngest County Executive Committee member in Nairobi County, Ms Silantoi.

At 29, she was named the CEC in charge of Inclusivity, Public Participation, and Customer Service by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Thrifting queen

In an interview with Nairobi News, Ms Silantoi revealed that her life is the picture of simplicity and uncomplicated even after she declared her net worth as Sh36m. Just like anyone her age, she mostly hangs around with her friends and does simple things that other youths do.

When asked about expensive items in her closet, the CEC said she prefers buying second-hand clothes, well known as mitumba, because that’s where unique items are found.

She revealed that she has a plug. “I buy things on Instagram, by the way. The good thing is that there are people who sell to me whenever I want, and I have their contacts. I follow them on Instagram. So I’m sorted, mimi ni mtu wa mitumba (I’m a thrifting afficiaonado),” Ms Silantoi said.

Also, the CEC said that she likes travelling on matatus, a guilty pleasure she had to give up once she was appointed since the county gave her a car.

“I used to use [matatus] a lot, nowadays, [not so much because] the county gave me a car. I schooled in Moi Girls, so my route was No.8, and I also used to live a round there.”

She stated that she is still single, and nothing has changed since she took office last year.

“Yes, I’m still single, and surprisingly nobody asked me about it. My life didn’t change much, you people might perceive that after vetting there was a fracas, but there wasn’t. ”

Being the youngest CEC, Ms Silantoi says that when she is not working, she likes travelling to the coastal region to relax at the beach.

She also likes visiting friends, making new friends and visiting her home county, Samburu.

Ms Silantoi is now adopting a reading culture with a plan of reading seven books this year and has six to go after finishing her first book which she said enabled her to relate well with older colleagues at her workplace.

Political ambitions

In 2017, Ms Silantoi vied for the Nairobi Senate seat as an Independent candidate.

She became fourth in a race that the current governor won.

Ms Silantoi did not disclose her next move politically, saying that she is focused on delivering the mandates assigned to her by the governor.

The CEC revealed that she worked in Governor Sakaja’s campaign tram in the last election but did not expect to be picked as the CEC.

