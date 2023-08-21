Watch: Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza interrupts husband’s steamy dance with damsel

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza when she appeared before an 11-member Senate Committee during her impeachment trial at Parliament Buildings on December 27, 2022. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza recently intervened to stop a woman from engaging in a seductive dance with her husband, Murega Baichu.

The incident occurred at a public event where Baichu, a renowned musician, was playing his signature guitar, entertaining the crowd.

As the music played, a lady joined him on the dancefloor, eventually attempting to twerk provocatively.

However, Governor Kawira swiftly stepped in with an unwavering stance, halting the suggestive dance with a commanding presence.

The exchange was brief yet impactful, underscoring the importance of respecting boundaries and her firm commitment to preserving her relationship.

Baichu, recognized for his guitar skills, played an integral role in Kawira’s election campaign.

The Governor attributed a significant portion of her electoral victory to what she playfully referred to as her husband’s “magical guitar.”

During campaign rallies, Baichu’s musical contributions garnered attention and praise from the people of Meru.

“My husband’s guitar is magical and amazing. He always carried it and played it to the people in every rally and meeting I held. People loved to watch and listen to his music he played praising me and the people of Meru. I can say 50 per cent of my win was contributed by the instrument,” Kawira shared.

Beyond the political arena, the couple’s relationship has deep roots.

Baichu’s guitar-playing skills have been a key feature of their connection from the early days of their courtship.

Kawira attributed much of their bond to his musical talents, solidifying his role as a supportive partner.

In April, Governor Kawira took to social media to celebrate her husband’s birthday with heartfelt words.

Describing him as her “medicine,” she acknowledged the joy he brings to her life and expressed her gratitude for their years of love together.

