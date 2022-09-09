Watch: Military plays Uhuru’s favourite reggae band, UB40, at final farewell

President Uhuru Kenyatta inspects a guard of honour mounted by KDF at Ulinzi Sports complex, Langata on September 9, 2022 during his farewell ceremony by KDF. Photo I Jeff Angote I Nation

It was a moment of surprise to hundreds of Kenyans as outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta was ushered into Ulinzi Sports Complex to the sounds of international reggae band UB40 popular song Cherry Oh Baby.

The military band, instead of playing the usual instrumental praise songs, they sung the lyrics to the UB40 song as President Kenyatta’s was driven into the sports complex to attend his military farewell fete.

The Head of State has in the past been vocal on his love for reggae music.

In fact in 2020 President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga took a break from their hectic schedules and joined revellers at the Carnivore Grounds for a UB40 concert.

Several videos captured at the event showed President Kenyatta singing and dancing along to the celebrated reggae band’s tunes.

In the videos, President Kenyatta seemed to be completely in sync with the music and the strike of every guitar rewired his thinking each time.

As a guest on Churchill Show, the president revealed his deeply rooted love for reggae music, with all the names on his list falling in that genre of music.

“I’m stuck in a certain age, my favorite musicians are UB40, Gregory Isaac and Bob Marley…” he said.

The ceremony of the Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart (C.G.H.) is the last honors accorded to an outgoing president.

His final guard of honour will be mounted by soldiers in their ceremonial red tunics.

According to KDF Spokesperson Colonel Esther Wanjiku, the outgoing president will be joined by the Chief of Defence Forces.

“The event is in line with the military traditions and custom to hold a farewell ceremony for the Commander in Chief of Defence Forces,” KDF Spokesperson Colonel Esther Wanjiku said.

President-elect William Ruto will be sworn in as the fifth president on September 13, 2022.

