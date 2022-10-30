WATCH: Mombasa youths force ‘broke’ Sonko to fuliza Sh 22k for them

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko speaks to the media at Salama Beach Resort in Kilifi County in this picture taken on May 21, 2022. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko speaks to the media at Salama Beach Resort in Kilifi County in this picture taken on May 21, 2022. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT





Youths in Mombasa recently compelled a ‘broke’ Mike Sonko to borrow Sh22,0000 from a mobile platform to buy them lunch.

In a video seen by Nairobi News, the flamboyant politician Sonko is seen engaging the youth on how he can ‘sort’ them out.

Also read: Five things to know about Kenyan great athlete Eliud Kipchoge

Did Mbosso, Diamond copy DJ Maphorisa, Asake’s songs to release their hit song, Yataniua?

Sonko insists he is broke but the youth ask him to share whatever he has.

“I’m broke to be honest. Just stay put you will see me fuliza. You are 108 people. See, nimefuliza Sh22,000.

Fuliza is one of the mobile platforms that offers online credit to its customers, payable with interest.

President William Ruto recently asked the mobile lenders to lower interest on the loans so as to enable Kenyans be able to borrow and do business.

During the interaction, Sonko also blames former president Uhuru Kenyatta for his empty pockets.

“Uhuru went with all my money,” he says without further explanation.

Sonko is a popular politician who was in 2019 impeached as Nairobi governor after the the Member of County Assembly (MCAs) accused him of poor use of conditional grants from the national government.

The impeachment was upheld by the Senate and his attempts to make a comeback as Mombasa governor in the 2022 polls failed to materialize after the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court upheld that an impeached politician can no longer hold public office.

The flamboyant politician still faces several court cases ranging from corruption to abuse of office.

After the impeachment, Sonko and his family were banned from visiting the United States of America.

He is known as a popular businessman with significant social media presence who owns a number of entertainment joins in Nairobi and Mombasa and has also been renowned for his philanthropic nature.