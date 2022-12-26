WATCH: Museveni publicly discusses his will





Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has publicly discussed his will.

While addressing residents of Kasese, a town located along the Uganda/DRC border, the 78-year old stated that when he will not be there, his vast piece of land should not be divided and sold in parts but as a whole.

He also suggested that his children should not necessarily be farmers, but to follow the career path that makes them happy.

“And I (have) put it in my will that if my children do not want to farm anymore they can sell it to another Ugandan who must buy it as a whole. Because if my children want to live in town or want to go and watch football in Qatar they can do so, that’s their problem. Let them sell the piece of land to another Ugandan who can use it for production,” he explained.

Museveni, 78, is a known large-scale farmer who plants bananas and rears the long horned Ankole cattle at his expansive Rwakitura farm in Western Uganda. The Head of State occasionally posts his farming activities on his socials.

I enjoyed the Omujumbi (morning rain) as we carried out spraying of cattle today at my home in Rwakitura. We sprayed the Enkoroogyi-Enshubi herd; Enkoroogyi is the principal herd of the cattle owner, and Enshubi are the cows from our ancestral herd and bloodline. pic.twitter.com/hB2xGmSVYn — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) December 24, 2022

President Museveni also explained to Kasese residents that subdivision and selling of land in pieces causes it to lose its resourcefulness.

“When you have a whole leg of cow you cannot eat it alone. So you cut it in portions that can fit in your hand. But sometimes they cut it so small and its difficult to eat. So if you fragment land and it is that small then you lose its value.”

Museveni and First Lady Janet have four children.

Their oldest being General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, a controversial army commander who uses his Twitter to threaten and send controversial messages.

The others are Patience, Natasha and Diana.

A will is a document left behind by a deceased that spells out his or her desires when he is not there and especially how he or she intends for his wealth to be shared out or managed.

Also read: Is businessman Jimal Roho Safi playing catch up to ex-girlfriend Amber Ray?

Mukuru Kayaba duo battling robbery with violence charges

WATCH: Diamond Platnumz mum Mama Dangote showcases moves in new song